Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,665.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,585.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

