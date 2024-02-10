Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $247.20 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $249.62. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

