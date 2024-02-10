Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,125 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.28% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 598,992 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,490,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 502,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 845,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.47 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.