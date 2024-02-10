Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. CWM LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

