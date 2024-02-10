Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.