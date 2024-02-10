Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $135,860,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $28.29 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

