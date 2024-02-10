Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.