Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 63,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $23.44 on Friday. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

