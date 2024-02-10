Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,367 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.09.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

