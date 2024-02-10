Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,342 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

