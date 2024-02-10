Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

