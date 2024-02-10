Avante (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.71. Avante shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 4,202 shares changing hands.

Avante Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avante

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos bought 180,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. Insiders have purchased 265,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,851 over the last three months. 60.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avante

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

