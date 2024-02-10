Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.13.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

