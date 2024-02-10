Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,425,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

