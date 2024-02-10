AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.07. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

