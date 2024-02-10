B. Riley Trims Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Target Price to $34.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.34. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

