Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,453 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

