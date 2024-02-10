Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,176 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after purchasing an additional 707,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,468,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

