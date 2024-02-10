Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.