Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 75 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $325.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

