Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $145,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Celanese were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 41.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CE opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

