Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

IYY stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $122.55.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

