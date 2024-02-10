Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $167,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock worth $13,248,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $440.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $451.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.81 and a 200-day moving average of $400.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

