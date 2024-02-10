Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $32.97 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

