Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

