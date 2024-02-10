Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Loews were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Loews by 815.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $3,738,943. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

