Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,398 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

