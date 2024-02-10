Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 535 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.92.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

