Barclays PLC Acquires 5,034 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Worthington Enterprises worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WOR. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

