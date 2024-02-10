Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 615 ($7.71) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 495.78 ($6.22).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 487.10 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.63. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.30). The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

