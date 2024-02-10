Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 615 ($7.71) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.12) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 495.78 ($6.22).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,415.09%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.