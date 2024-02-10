BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.04.

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

