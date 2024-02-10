BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
