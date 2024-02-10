BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

