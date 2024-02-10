BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $65.46 on Friday. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 72.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 854,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 356.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 180,262 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 166.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 106,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 67.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

