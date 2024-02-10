BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Oppenheimer

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday. Oppenheimer currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of BILL from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

In related news, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at $712,725.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

