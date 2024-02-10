Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $107.20

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 108.26 ($1.36), with a volume of 118294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.37).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £637.13 million, a P/E ratio of 347.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.35.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

