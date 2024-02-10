BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Stake Raised by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 5,035.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,729 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

XSVN opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

