BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.98.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 289,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

