Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

