Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
