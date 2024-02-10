Brokers Issue Forecasts for CSW Industrials, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CSW Industrials in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $229.44 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $231.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.00.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.