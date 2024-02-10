Brokers Set Expectations for The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $45.26 on Friday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

