Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Cactus worth $37,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

