CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.42% of CAE worth $31,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 754.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 16.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 130,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

