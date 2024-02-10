Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.85

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 4389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. Caleres's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

