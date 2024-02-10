Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE CPE opened at $30.82 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,414,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $110,620,000 after buying an additional 56,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

