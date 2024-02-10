Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $345.89 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

