CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 589,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after acquiring an additional 288,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

