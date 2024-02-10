Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre Sells 9,036 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$331,101.63.

Yann Louis Etienvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$805,868.02.

Shares of CLS opened at C$52.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.26. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

