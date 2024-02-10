Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $377.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.93.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

