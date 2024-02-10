Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the technology company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

